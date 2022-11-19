Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

PRTA stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,631 shares of company stock worth $9,583,064 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

