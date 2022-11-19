Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Prothena Trading Up 2.2 %

PRTA stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,631 shares of company stock worth $9,583,064 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.