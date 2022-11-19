Citigroup Trims Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Target Price to $5.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PEAR stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 563,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,047.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 995,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,352. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,586,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 2,161,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 610,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 211,551 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

