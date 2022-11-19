Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PEAR stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,321.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 995,150 shares of company stock worth $2,112,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

