Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Target Price to $5.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Phunware has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 10.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Phunware

In other news, Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 2,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

