Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. 4,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 563,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vericel to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

About Vericel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,583,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.