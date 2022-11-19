Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. 4,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 563,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vericel to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.
Vericel Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
