NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 60,337 shares.The stock last traded at $144.86 and had previously closed at $147.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

