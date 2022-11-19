Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 4.1% Higher

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.37 and last traded at $98.64. 106,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,849,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.93.
Baidu Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Read More
