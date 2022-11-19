SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.60. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

