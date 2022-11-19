i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Up 5.8%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.58. 1,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $739.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About i3 Verticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

