Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $222.04 and last traded at $222.14. 8,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.39.

Specifically, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average is $219.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

