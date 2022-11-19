Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Up 12.7%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.20. 188,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 110,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TRZ. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.33.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.13) by C($1.07). The company had revenue of C$508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$592.00 million. Analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

