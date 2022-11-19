Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 5.8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 323,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,955,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Bilibili Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

