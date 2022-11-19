Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 76,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,329,517 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $28.29.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,486 shares of company stock worth $394,844. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,294,000 after buying an additional 409,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

