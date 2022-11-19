Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 210,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.33.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.