Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 210,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.33.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.