Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.50

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $657.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $254,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 167,042 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 102.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

