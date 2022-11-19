Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 6.8%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 1,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $209,317.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,588 shares of company stock valued at $572,710 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

