Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 59,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,035,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 466,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

