Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 8.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.76. 6,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.