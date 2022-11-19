ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 13%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 18,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,729,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

