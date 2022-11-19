Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 283,896 shares.The stock last traded at $95.97 and had previously closed at $97.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Woodward Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Woodward

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan bought 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.69 per share, for a total transaction of $195,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,429. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.69 per share, for a total transaction of $195,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,429. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,372,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

