Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,664 shares.The stock last traded at $205.18 and had previously closed at $212.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day moving average is $224.85.
Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
Further Reading
