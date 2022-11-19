Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,664 shares.The stock last traded at $205.18 and had previously closed at $212.72.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day moving average is $224.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

