Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.36

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

