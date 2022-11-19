Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.36

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
