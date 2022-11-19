Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 496,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,880,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Lufax Trading Down 6.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.04.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

