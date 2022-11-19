VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.42. VEON shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 3 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

