VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.42. VEON shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 3 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
