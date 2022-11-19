Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 4,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 209,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

