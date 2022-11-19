Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 94,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,657,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $8,943,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,612,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,774,000 after acquiring an additional 788,614 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

