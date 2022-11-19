Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Up 4%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
