Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Up 4%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,281,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

