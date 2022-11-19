Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 79,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,498,866 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $10.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

