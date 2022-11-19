DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Up 3.3%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 45,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,421,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DHT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51.

DHT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -799.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DHT by 769.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,162 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 963,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 1,306.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 613,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 551,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

