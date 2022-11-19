Michael S. Parrett Buys 7,000 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) Director Michael S. Parrett acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$196,826.70.

Michael S. Parrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Michael S. Parrett acquired 15,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,800.00.

CG opened at C$6.82 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

