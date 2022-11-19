Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,477 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,536.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 85.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 921,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 118.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 395,658 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 225.6% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 404,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 220,423 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI-BONE Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.