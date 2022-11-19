Alliance Global Partners Reiterates $2.00 Price Target for Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG)

Alliance Global Partners set a $2.00 price target on Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Orbital Infrastructure Group alerts:

Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ OIG opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIG. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.