Alliance Global Partners Reiterates $2.00 Price Target for Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG)

Alliance Global Partners set a $2.00 price target on Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ OIG opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
