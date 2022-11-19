StockNews.com Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

OFS Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.