StockNews.com Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
