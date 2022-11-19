Maxim Group Raises Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target to $8.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNPR. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
