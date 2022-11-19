Maxim Group Raises Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target to $8.00

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNPR. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.