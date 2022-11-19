Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) PT Lowered to $2.50

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NVVE opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuvve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.