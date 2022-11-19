Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) PT Lowered to $2.50

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Nuvve Price Performance
Shares of NVVE opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.
About Nuvve
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
