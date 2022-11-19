Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) PT Lowered to $2.50

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NVVE opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.