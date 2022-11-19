NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

