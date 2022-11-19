Stephens Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $67.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.82.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Natera

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.