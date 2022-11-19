Stephens Boosts Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target to $37.00

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $531.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.