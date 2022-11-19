Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

PVBC opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $132.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,011,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 206,910 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 86.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 181,313 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

