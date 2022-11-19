Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

