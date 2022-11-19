UBS Group Trims Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price to $48.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,147,178.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 201,874 shares of company stock worth $6,839,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.