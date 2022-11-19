J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

