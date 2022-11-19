Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $113,137.29 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $377.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.19.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

