Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

