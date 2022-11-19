Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.