TheStreet Lowers Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to C

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

