TheStreet Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to “B-“

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.