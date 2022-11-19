Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $950.29 million and $2.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001323 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013808 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000152 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
