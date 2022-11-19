Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Potbelly stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.93 million, a PE ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

