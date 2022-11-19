Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.73 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Hedera has a market cap of $930.66 million and $12.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00076597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022808 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04713448 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,041,679.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.