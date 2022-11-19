Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 100.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 905,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,564,000 after buying an additional 454,517 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SSNC stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

